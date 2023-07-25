ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council voted unanimously Monday night to authorize Town Manager John O’Daniel to sign a contract with N.C. State University to design an intergenerational nature play area within the existing town park off Highway 58 on the old Food Lion property.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58.
The town will engage the Natural Learning Initiate at N.C. State University (NCSU) in “a collaborative process to create a design for an expanded and renovated intergenerational nature play area,” according to O’Daniel.
He said an intergenerational approach “recognizes that up to a certain (variable) age, children visiting a public park are invariably accompanied by adults, whose needs also require careful design thinking to ensure a memorable, comfortable, fun visit. Based on conclusions from prior discussions with (town) staff, the existing site will be expanded to emphasize nature play, including existing dunes and woodland, along with an added range of nature-based settings designed to serve varied age groups.
“Decisions concerning existing manufactured, standardized play equipment will be based on an assessment of play value, physical condition, and compliance with local, state, and national health and safety standards.”
The NIL team at NCSU, including design students, is expected to work closely with town staff and town stakeholders, including online and site visits and a workshop.
According to O’Daniel, the design cost is $29,819.
O’Daniel envisions using already earmarked American Recovery Plan Act money, some general fund balance money and mini-golf revenue to help pay for design and construction. The town will also apply for a $100,000 grant from the Big Rock Foundation.
The park currently features a splash pad, large skatepark, an 18-hole mini-golf course and a half-court basketball court.
The manager Monday night gave the council a copy of the grant application, which he said isn’t’ quite ready but will be finished and turned into Big Rock the first week of August before the organization’s deadline.
Mayor Trace Cooper told O’Daniel he’d done a very good job on the application.
The cover letter to the application states:
“Since its grand opening in 2017, the Atlantic Beach Town Park has been a much-loved destination for residents, visitors and tourists. Unfortunately, the playground area, which pre-dates the opening of the Town Park and was installed in 2012, was not ADA-compliant. During the spring of 2023, it was determined that rust and physical damage had grown to an unsafe level, and the Town was forced to remove the play structure entirely.
“In addition to the issue of an unsafe play structure, the Town has also noticed an increase in beachgoers unfamiliar with the Beach Flag Warning System, rip current safety, and general ocean safety techniques.
“To address these three major issues, the Town of Atlantic Beach proposes installing a Beach Safety Themed Playground that will feature educational components to address beach safety education while being an interactive area that is ADA-compliant and inclusive of every child, no matter their ability.”
O’Daniel also said the themed playground will have numerous positive effects on community enrichment and the overall quality of life for residents and visitors within Carteret County. Here are some ways in which our proposed playground can contribute to these benefits, including:
• Inclusivity and Accessibility: Well-designed playgrounds prioritize inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that individuals of all abilities can participate in play activities. Accessible equipment, ramps and pathways accommodate children with physical disabilities, enabling them to fully engage and enjoy the play experience. Inclusive playgrounds promote diversity, acceptance and integration within the community, fostering a sense of belonging for all individuals.
• Education and Cognitive Development: Playgrounds stimulate children's cognitive development by encouraging exploration, problem-solving, and creative thinking. The various beach safety-themed play structures and interactive signs within the design of the playground will provide a hands-on learning experience. We hope this approach will lead to families retaining vital beach safety information that can save lives.
• Social Interaction and Community Bonding: Playgrounds serve as gathering places that foster social interaction and community bonding. They provide opportunities for children and families to come together, interact, and form connections. As eastern North Carolina families spend time at the playground, they have the chance to meet their neighbors, make new friends and build a sense of belonging within the community. This social cohesion contributes to a stronger, more supportive community fabric.
• Improves Community Safety: By providing a designated play area, playgrounds contribute to a safer community environment. When children have a safe and engaging space to play, they are less likely to engage in risky activities or venture into potentially dangerous areas. Additionally, well-maintained playgrounds with proper lighting and security measures can help deter crime and enhance overall community safety.
• Boosts Economic Development: Playgrounds can serve as attractive amenities for residents and potential newcomers. Communities with well-designed, well-maintained playgrounds often experience increased property values and improved livability ratings, contributing to economic growth. Additionally, playgrounds can attract visitors to Carteret County, including tourists and families, benefiting local businesses and stimulating the local economy.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
