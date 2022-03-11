Peletier tables decision on hearing to rezone forest land for vegetative waste disposal site

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled a decision on whether to schedule a public hearing on a proposal to rezone a 35-acre site off Highway 58 that might eventually be used by Carteret County as a vegetative waste disposal site.
The board, which met in the town hall off Highway 58, wants to find out more about the proposal and will consider it again during its meeting on Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m.
The rezoning would be from light industrial warehouse to business. The heavily wooded land is owned by Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, which manages solid waste disposal sites and landfills in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties.
Recently, CEP awarded a contract to Rankin Timber of New Bern to remove the trees from the property and sell them, with proceeds going into the CEP general budget, according to the agency’s executive director,
Bobby Darden.
Mr. Darden in February told the News-Times the company would have a year to clear cut the property, which is covered mostly with pine trees.
However, Peletier commissioners said they had heard the site might be used sooner than that and said they wanted a buffer of trees left on the site, particularly near a residential area. The property is at 1816 and 1820 Highway 58, near the intersection with Croatan Road.
CEP, according to Mr. Darden, purchased the property in 2007 and at the time thought it would be used for a waste transfer station. That need never arose, so the CEP board of directors and management team decided to sell the timber.
The plan, Mr. Darden told the newspaper, is to lease the site to the county for vegetative waste disposal on an as-needed basis, such as after hurricanes.
Monday night, Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers said it would be nice to have a yard waste disposal site in town. But at least one commissioner, Steven Overby, said he wanted to find out how the waste would be destroyed. If it would be burned, he said, that would be problematic because of the smoke.
If the board votes in April to schedule the hearing, it would be held during the commission’s May 9 meeting.
Commissioner Tim Quinn made the motion to table the vote on the public hearing.
