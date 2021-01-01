HARKERS ISLAND/BEAUFORT — Cape Lookout National Seashore remains open to visitors throughout the year, and the National Park Service said there are a number of activities available during winter.
According to an announcement from the NPS, the beach is a marvelous place to get away and explore on those crisp days during the winter. All activities are free of charge unless noted otherwise below. For more information on these and other activities, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0.
According to the park service, on the Outer Banks, the winter beach is full of surprises.
“The stronger waves of winter bring in many sea treasures making beachcombing a winter delight,” the NPS said. “The clear blues of the winter sky and sea are picture perfect. You might even get to see a whale as it passes along the coast.”
Passenger ferry service to the islands is available in winter Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting, from the ferry gateway locations in Beaufort and Harkers Island. Interested visitors may call the ferry at 252-728-7433 or visit the website islandexpressferryservice.com for their scheduled times and fees.
In Beaufort, ferry service to the west end of Shackleford Banks is located at the Island Express Ferry Service booth. The NPS’s Beaufort Visitor Information Center, located at 701 Front St., has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain closed for the winter season through Wednesday, March 24.
The NPS Harkers Island Visitor Center and the Island Express Ferry Service gateway to Cape Lookout Lighthouse and east end of Shackleford Banks is located at 1800 Island Road. Winter hours will run through Sunday, March 21. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The following winter activities are available for visitors at Cape Lookout:
- Soundside Loop Trail – A 4/5-mile, self-guided nature trail winds along the eastern shore of Harkers Island, through maritime forest and saltmarsh. The trail meanders along the edge of land and sea, showcasing the forces that shape Harkers Island and its people. The trail is open seven days a week during daylight hours.
- Willow Pond Nature Trail – This 1/3-mile trail winds around a restored freshwater pond with views of wetland habitats and maritime woodlands. Watch for ducks and songbirds year-round from observation sites along the way. The trail is open seven days a week during daylight hours.
- Ribbon of Sand – This film transcends you throughout the Cape Lookout ecosystem from the sound-side marshes and estuaries to the protective line of islands of the Outer Banks and the ocean depths beyond. The film is shown upon request. For visitor convenience, this film is open-captioned, audio described and assistive listening devices are available.
Junior Ranger – A fun way to explore the park is to become a Junior Ranger. The Junior Ranger program is designed for ages 5 to 13, but everyone is welcome to participate. Booklets are available at both visitors’ centers or check the Jr. Ranger webpage at go.nps.gov/jr_ranger.
