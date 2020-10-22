County reports 26 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 26 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the overall total to 1,216 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The number of active cases, however, decreased significantly to 142, down from 210 active cases reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, 1,061 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 13 Carteret County residents have died.
In addition, the number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for management of COVID-19 symptoms remained at eight Thursday.
Health providers, including the County Health Department, have reportedly conducted 11,966 known COVID-19 tests, with 159 pending results.
