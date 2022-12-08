MOREHEAD CITY — She performed from Los Angeles to New York City, but the gifted musician’s true legacy lies in the thousands of children she taught and her 37 years of service as organist at First Methodist Church.
Rachel Quinn Mundine, 87, of Newport, died Dec. 6 of cancer at her beloved family farm in Newport, where she was born and raised.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at First Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church atrium. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the church columbarium.
Many in the community knew Mundine as a gifted piano and voice teacher, instilling her passion for music into countless numbers of young people. Others remember her for the La Musique Club and pageants, which provided scholarships for multiple music students, many of whom now teach music themselves. In November, she sponsored the 33rd annual music pageant.
According to her former students, Mundine instilled much more than music into their lives.
“Rachel was a second mom to me,” Dayton Vespers of New Bern, a piano teacher and concert pianist, said Dec. 7. “I remember the exact day I started taking lessons from her. It was Tuesday, June 19, 1979, and I was 7 years old. We had a special relationship. I would not be where I am today without her. I received a degree from ECU (East Carolina University) in piano performance and have been teaching for 27 years.”
He continued, “The last time I saw her was about a week ago. What made her special was her love and commitment to musical excellence. It was her love and caring for her students and the time she took to instill her love for music in others.”
Former student Kierston Long of Havelock, a piano and voice teacher, referred to Mundine as not only a teacher, but a mentor.
“Frequently, if I had issues with kids I was teaching, I would call her for advice,” she said.
Long continued that her former teacher had a knack for challenging and pulling the best out of her students.
“She was very honest,” Long said. “She was very feisty and very knowledgeable. I know that if she said it, it was absolutely true. I will miss her very much.”
Long added, “Carteret County has lost a phenomenal piano teacher. There is no one like Rachel Mundine. It is the end of a musical era. She founded La Musique and other organizations. She did so much and made a way for her students to study music. She did many things for people that we will never know, and she did it out of her own pocket.”
While she will be remembered for sharing her musical talents with others, that wasn’t the only side to the petite, energetic woman. Mundine flew single-engine aircraft coast to coast. She and her late friend and traveling companion Helen Holbrook of Havelock traveled to the Arctic Circle and Antarctica. They drove a van that they converted into a camper to Alaska and traveled to Israel and Norway. The two navigated a 19-foot outboard from North Carolina to Key West, Fla. Together, they hiked the entire Appalachian Trail.
She also enjoyed waterskiing, skating, ballet and working on her farm, where she could be seen driving a tractor and plowing fields.
Her adventuresome side started many years ago. Born Aug. 14, 1935 to Raymond and Ada Mundine, she started studying piano at age 9. Her late piano teacher Ruby Chartley of Newport quickly recognized she had exceptional talent, and Mundine decided to pursue a professional music career. She also studied voice, eventually becoming an opera singer.
After graduating as valedictorian from Newport High School in 1953, she attended East Carolina University for one year as a music major. She performed on various local television networks and eventually went to New York City where she was accepted as a student at the prestigious Julliard School of Music. She also studied organ with Rosa Rio of the ABC-NBC radio and TV network.
During this time, she performed at many leading clubs and hotels across the United States and Canada. In 1962, Mundine moved to California where she turned her attention to opera and studied with the renowned Italian teacher and singer Mario Lanza. She landed lead soprano roles in operas. She also accompanied famous performers, such as the late Gene Autry. While she enjoyed the limelight, she missed her North Carolina roots and moved back home in 1971 and began teaching piano, voice and organ. She also played organ and sang at many county churches, eventually settling at First Methodist Church.
The Rev. Powell Osteen of First Methodist Church said he was privileged to serve as Mundine’s pastor, but also considered her a friend. The church honored the beloved member Nov. 13 with a Rachel Mundine Appreciation Day.
“I’ve known her for over 40 years,” Osteen said Dec. 7. “I loved that lady. She was obviously a gifted and accomplished musician with a serious love for Christ and the church. She embraced living so fully and loved First Methodist Church. I would guess she has played for hundreds of weddings and almost 2,000 funerals.”
One of the organizations Mundine helped create was the Carteret County Sunshine Band, and fellow musicians who have worked with her, like Craig Everett, director of arts education for the Carteret County School System, said her presence will be deeply missed.
“Rachel was a force of nature,” he said. “She may have been small in stature, but she was able to move mountains. The word ‘no’ was not in her vocabulary, and she would move heaven and earth to accomplish any goal for our community. We have had many, many high school students receive music scholarships from the La Musique Club to major in music while attending college thanks to her efforts. Rachel leaves a lasting legacy to our community.”
Everett further pointed out that even while she was in the last stages of cancer, she not only put on the La Musique Pageant in November but remained an active member of the Sunshine Band.
“She would have someone drive her to rehearsals each week in order to play timpani for the band,” he said.
Mundine befriended many people near and far by inviting them to serve as judges for her numerous music pageants. One of those longtime friends is Republican Sen. Norm Sanderson who at one time lived next door to Mundine’s late friend Helen.
Sen. Sanderson said he judged the La Musique pageant in November.
“She was such an interesting person,” he said. “While she may have gotten weak, something that did not fail was her memory. She could remember details of all of her adventures. She was such a delight to know, and I loved listening to her talk about her adventures.”
One of her closest and longtime friends, Pat Davis of Morehead City, who also taught piano and sang, agreed knowing Mundine was a special gift.
“She had the deepest and strongest faith. Her fortitude was like no other,” Davis said. “She loved to serve the Lord and her fellow man. She had a way of recognizing a talent and gift in someone, then would give you the encouragement to achieve it.”
As well as many former students and friends, Mundine leaves behind numerous cousins. In her final months, she was cared for by her cousins Eric and Martha Bryan.
