MOREHEAD CITY - Carolyn Mason is a native of Carteret County and has been working with the Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation for nearly 27 years.
Mason has been instrumental in working with legislation to pass protection laws of the wild horses and operates the foundation’s rescue and adoption site. She is also a special individual with a passion for wild animals and wanting to see them cared for properly.
“Every year, we try to come up with an art show (theme)," Mason said. "I had started working with the National Park Service and thought that we should have a theme centered around horses because so many people like to come to this area to see these horses. I’ve always loved the (Shackleford) Horses and just have a passion for them. I thought that this theme would be a good way to bring in the foundation to give them more assistance since all of our money is earned through donations and grants.”
Thanks to Mason and her unconditional love for these animals, in 1996, she felt it necessary to start what now has become, the Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation. The foundation takes pride and responsibility in caring for and protecting the wild animals on Shackleford as the National Park Service originally had different plans for the animals.
“Before the park service, if somebody wanted a horse, they’d go over to (the island) to catch one," Mason said. "They’d bring it back and brand it and would say, 'That’s my horse.' When someone outgrew a horse, they’d bring it back (to the island). So, the horses were a big part of the life and culture here for years.”
Eventually, the National Park Service did take over responsibility, but management plans were to eradicate any “exotic species” from the area.
“I knew they’re objectives and thought, 'Well this isn’t right,'” Mason continued.
"I started this foundation because the headquarters of the DC (National) Park Service wanted to remove any exotic species, including eradication. And they considered those horses to be exotic species. This is because these horses had been here before the English. They had Spanish blood. I started working with people who were also upset with those possibilities. So I and Wilson Davis started a nonprofit corporation. From there, it went on to be what it is today, the Wild Horses of Shackleford Banks Foundation. We’re a small group, but we work hard.”
Now, the foundation exists to oversee, care for and protect those horses, as well as other animals on that island.
Mason also feels passionately about preserving the wildness of the horses and island and would like to emphasize the importance of what wild means to these horses and to these lands. She noted that more and more tourists have a desire to walk up to, take photos with, or even ride the horses out on the island.
“People have lost touch with what wild means," said Mason. "But keeping the horses wild means that we get to keep a cultural heritage, which is something uniquely special. How many places can you go to experience undeveloped land like that and then see a mare and foal walk by? It’s almost other-worldly when you get to experience that. I understand that thrill – when you first get to see the horses on that land. But I encourage those who visit to leave them alone.”
As founder and passionate caretaker of the Horses of Shackleford, Mason wishes to reiterate the operative word of wild. She explains what tourists and natives of the community can do to help ensure the safety and unbroken nature of these animals: “The foundation works with the National Park Service who have volunteers who provide pony patrol and also education on how to interact with the land. And we generally try to instruct people to leave them alone. I guess that people just aren’t as exposed to natural areas as maybe we all once were, so we do all we can here because of that.”
Anyone caught within 50 feet of these animals on Shackleford Banks risks being fined $250.
“Our welcome centers put our brochures, and I’d encourage those who visit to pick them up. I also encourage those who know about this sort of thing to tell others who are going to visit. Word of mouth is the best way to ensure their safety.”
