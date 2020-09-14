Cape Carteret commission to consider Deer Creek dredging project

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street, and the main item on the agenda will be continued discussion of a Carteret County proposal to dredge a portion of Deer Creek.
The public can attend in person and virtually on the GoToMeeting digital platform.
Heather Leffingwell, an administrative assistant, said in an email Friday the town will set up a webcam in the board room so members of the public “can enter one-by-one and make their comments to the Board of Commissioners over webcam.
“All persons entering Town Hall are required to wear a mask,” she added.
Ms. Leffingwell asked the public participate electronically if possible. To do so, visit the town website at townofcapecarteret.org/ and follow instructions. To participate by phone, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 when prompted.
The Deer Creek dredging project has been under discussion for a couple of months. At the Aug. 10 commission meeting, the board requested town staff reach out to the property owners along one Deer Creek tributary to determine who has interest in participating financially in the project.
The town circulated a letter to property owners, as well as an email describing the proposed project. In a memo to the board for the meeting Monday, Town Manager Zach Steffey said, “The Town received responses from all but one of the property owners along the creek.”
Based on those responses, Mr. Steffey said, property owners’ individual shares of the dredging project would be about $550 per parcel, adding up to about half of the town’s $35,000 share of the work. The town would pitch in the other half.
“Some of the property owners have indicated that they are willing to pay specific amounts while others have indicated that they are willing to pay more than their fair share to see the project come to fruition,” Mr. Steffey said in the memo. “Town Staff suggests that the property owners gather the funds.”
The proposal before the board Monday is for commissioners to adopt a budget amendment for the town to pay its share. The overall cost of the project is estimated at $210,000. The state would pay two-thirds, while Carteret County, the town and property owners will split the remaining third.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
