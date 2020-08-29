Carteret County school board to consider $93.5M budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider adoption of a $93.5 million 2020-21 local budget that is about 2% more than the $91.9 million approved for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. There will be a limited number of chairs for the public because of coronavirus retrictions. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
According to the school system’s Chief Finance Officer Kathy Carswell, the proposed budget resolution includes $700,000 in federal and state Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to address the district’s needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Additional money will be added in a future budget amendment, bringing the total amount of CARES Act funds received to $2.2 million, according to Ms. Carswell.
In addition, the resolution includes state-mandated benefit increases, she said. Those include retirement matching increases from 19.70% to 21.68%. Also, there will be an increase in employer hospital insurance costs from $6,306 to $6,326 per employee.
Ms. Carswell said the district is able to adopt its budget despite the fact the General Assembly has yet to approve its budget.
“They have approved mini-budgets like they did last year, but not a full budget,” Ms. Carswell said Thursday.
The predominantly Republican General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper remain at an impasse over the state budget, which is normally approved by the fall. In order to keep agencies operating, legislators have continued to adopt sections of the budget.
As for the system’s budget, it’s made up of state, county and federal funds.
The bulk of the budget increase over last year is because of the state-mandated increases and costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, predominantly covered in CARES Act funds. Those funds are being used to address various needs, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, hiring of contract nurses and other items.
The final budget shows $24.94 million in local current expense, which is slightly above the $24.68 million allocated in 2019-20.
The local budget includes $23.1 million for regular operations. It also has $580,000 in charter school pass-through funds, $307,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements and $928,479 in appropriated fund balance.
The school system also received $2.247 million in county capital outlay funds, which is about 30% below the $3.28 million received in county capital in 2019-20. Part of the decrease is because last year several air conditioning chillers and air handling units were replaced.
The school system is scheduled to receive $51.6 million in state funding, which is nearly 2% more than the $50.59 million received the previous year.
The school system received $3.9 million in special revenue funds, which is about 3% below the $4.04 million in special revenue funds received in 2019-20. Those funds come through special revenue sources such as Medicaid and N.C. Pre-K reimbursements.
In federal grant funds, the school system is set to receive $6.7 million, which is 37% more than the $4.89 million provided in 2019-20. CARES Act funds are included in this section.
In addition, the school system is scheduled to receive more than $4 million for child nutrition services, which is about 10% less than the $4.4 million received last year.
In other action, the board is scheduled to:
- Consider adoption of coaching supplements.
- Receive first reading of several policy revisions.
- Hear updates on facility support operations and comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, items include:
- Personnel matters.
- Consider student transfers.
- School advisory board recommendations.
- The annual accountability model for the Bridges School, an alternative school that meets on the campus of West Carteret High School.
- Fundraising requests.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.