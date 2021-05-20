MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College has received approximately $1.6 million in federal higher education emergency relief funding to assist students.
All students are eligible to apply for the aid upon enrollment in a degree and/or continuing education program, according to a press release issued Thursday by CCC.
Public information officer Logan Okun said the college received the funds May 11, the third round of allotments to assist students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With the third allocation, the college has received a total of $2.45 million in HEERF funds.
The money can be applied to tuition, fees, books, uniforms and supplies related to a student’s program or course. Students can also apply for money to help cover the cost of childcare, housing, transportation and more.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she was looking forward to helping more students meet their educational goals thanks to the federal relief.
“Carteret Community College has always been a great value in terms of quality and class size for the cost. Now, with the influx of federal funds for students, it is an even better value,” she said. “I encourage students who have experienced hardships, delays or doubts about pursuing post-secondary credentials and degrees to take advantage of these funds to find meaningful career pathways to qualify for the many excellent positions open in Carteret County.”
To be eligible:
· Students do not need to be Title IV eligible.
· Students do not need to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form.
· Students can be on financial aid suspension.
· Students can be enrolled in seated or online courses.
· Students can be enrolled in a degree program or continuing education course.
· Students can be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, refugee, asylum seeker, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient, a DREAMER or an undocumented student.
· Additionally, these funds can be used toward prior student account balances incurred after March 13, 2020, with consent.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.