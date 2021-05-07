RALEIGH — Bird hunters in Carteret County and elsewhere now have 2021-22 migratory game bird seasons, courtesy of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The WRC announced Tuesday that at its last regular meeting, the commission approved season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2021-22 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird, including doves, and extended falconry seasons. A full list of the seasons and daily bag limits is available online at ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/About/documents/2021-2022-Migratory-Game-Bird-Seasons-Proclamation.pdf.
While many seasons remain unchanged, some notable alterations have been made. Duck season dates are now established within two duck hunting zones: coastal and inland. Interstate 95 forms the boundary between the zones.
Up to three season segments are allowed within each zone. The number of season segments, up to the allowable, and season dates within zones can change annually.
Federal frameworks require the duck hunting zones to remain in place through the 2025-26 season. Daily bag limits will be the same in both zones. Various webless, waterfowl and extended falconry seasons have also been adjusted to better align with the dates within the two duck hunting zones.
Other game bird species’ regulations have also been announced. Based on the current status of the eastern population of tundra swans, the number of available swan hunting permits allocated to North Carolina will remain at 4,895.
Additionally, during the open portions of the general duck season, the bag limit for scaup will be one daily from Thursday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and two daily from Friday, Jan. 8, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
More information on migratory game birds in North Carolina is available at the commission’s What to Hunt webpage, ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Before-the-Hunt/What-to-Hunt.
