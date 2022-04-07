BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved the purchase of nearly $2.9 million in laptops and Chromebooks for students and teachers during its meeting Tuesday.
The board, under its consent agenda, agreed to purchase 900 teacher laptops at a cost of $1.18 million and 4,500 student Chromebooks at a cost of $1.68 million.
Money for the purchases will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds, which were allocated to the county school system the last two years.
The school system’s Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay said he placed the order for the new computers Wednesday.
“We hope to see them in the classrooms before the end of the school year,” Mr. McKay said in an email Wednesday. “I will say with supply chain issues, that may be delayed, but we hope not.”
Mr. McKay said the new computers will replace outdated devices that were purchased five years ago through a partnership with county commissioners. That initiative involved providing a device for each student and teacher.
In addition, the board approved an additional state supplement for certified teachers and instructional support personnel through funds provided by the N.C. General Assembly in its 2021-22 budget. The school system received $443,424, and once matching benefits are paid, there is $336,565 for supplements.
This equates to $500 for each certified teacher and instructional support personnel. It will be paid along with county supplements in May. In addition, the board will pay NC Pre-K teachers the same supplement through local funds. This will total $10,540.
In other action, the board:
Voted to keep face masks optional in schools.
Adopted a $3.89 million 2021-22 operating and capital budget revision to reflect state and special revenue budget allotments for salaries, bonuses, supplies and materials.
Approved several policy revisions.
Met in closed session to consider a confidential personnel matter, with no action taken in open session.
Heard that bids have been received and are under review for construction of a new gymatorium/shelter at White Oak Elementary School, one of many projects being funded through a $42 million school bond referendum approved by county voters in November 2020.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Awarded contracts to Crystal Coast Mechanical and Johnson Controls totaling $624,834 to replace three failing chillers at White Oak Elementary, Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School and Newport Elementary. The awards are contingent on approval by the county commissioners. Money for the replacements would come from a special county fund set aside for chiller replacements.
Awarded a $63,321 one-year continuation contract with Johnson Controls for its planned service agreement.
Approved adding an honors creative writing course.
Proclaimed April Month of the Military Child and School Library Month.
The board also did special recognitions as follows:
Recognized Marine Sciences and Technology senior La’tecyia “Cece” Johnson for being the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains Youth of the Year, the 2022 Beaufort Teen Center Youth of the Year and the 2022 Duane Reynolds Region 3 Youth of the Year.
Recognized the Croatan High School boys and girls indoor track teams as 2022 state champions.
Recognized Morehead City Elementary School teacher Susan Merrell for being a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
