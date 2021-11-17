Carteret County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 88 active as of Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases jumped by 19 since Monday in Carteret County, with 88 such infections reported by health officials Wednesday afternoon.
Overall, 29 new cases were confirmed in the two-day stretch, the County Health Department reported as part of its tri-weekly COVID-19 update. Since March 2020, the county has logged 8,675 total cases. Of those, 8,494 are reportedly recovered.
Related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell since Monday. The facility reports two COVID-positive patients are being treated, both of which are not fully vaccinated.
To date, the county has reported the deaths of 93 residents as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, the county’s positivity rate was well below the state average of 6.1% at 3.7%. The rate is derived from the number of positive tests over the total tests administered for the given period.
Geographically, the Newport area, postal code 28570, continues to lead the county in confirmed active cases at 39.
While the local positivity rate is better than the state’s, the county is lagging slightly on vaccinations. In Carteret County, 55% of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 56% at the state level. Meanwhile, 58% of county residents have received at least one dose, while that figure is 60% statewide.
The COVID-19 vaccination is free and readily available to all individuals age 5 and older. To schedule an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Note: This article was updated at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to correct a typo.
