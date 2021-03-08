NC Marine Fisheries Commission sends shellfish lease regulations to state review

MOREHEAD CITY — Shellfish leaseholders may see some new regulations in the near future, including more buffer requirements around their leases.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met Feb. 25 online via Webinar. During its meeting, the commission discussed proposed regulations for shellfish leases.
Leasing public trust water bottoms and water columns for shellfish mariculture has been a growing practice on North Carolina’s coast. However, concerns have been raised about user conflicts between leaseholders and others using the water, such as boaters and recreational fishermen.
Later on Feb. 25, the commission gave final approval for several shellfish lease regulation changes proposed by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. The proposed rules now go to the N.C. Rules Review Commission, and the earliest they may become effective will be 2022.
DMF habitat enhancement section chief Jacob Boyd said the division has been studying leases in high-use areas since August 2020.
“North Carolina has seen a substantial increase in user conflicts due to the expansion of shellfish leasing,” he noted.
According to Mr. Boyd’s presentation, the DMF recommends a multifaceted approach to address user conflicts. Among the proposed changes are adding a 250-foot buffer between leases, increasing the existing buffer between leases and developed shorelines from 100 feet to 250 feet, limiting the number of corners allowed on a lease, modifying marking requirements to improve visibility and enhancing the state’s shellfish lease training program.
“If approved, the 250-foot buffer will do a lot to limit shellfish acreage and avoid user conflicts,” Mr. Boyd said.
Commissioner Sam Romano, who occupies a commercial fishing seat on the MFC, said during discussion of the proposed regulations he was “super enthusiastic for the shellfish cultivation industry.”
“There are a lot of benefits,” Mr. Romano said, “but user conflicts are a matter that needs to be handled carefully.”
The MFC agreed getting input from various user groups is important for creating and modifying lease regulations. Commissioner Tom Roller, who occupies a recreational industry seat on the commission, said he wants shellfish industry members to understand “this is a delicate process.”
“Without working with other stakeholders, you won’t understand how people utilize these areas,” he said.
