Atlantic Beach unveils draft CAMA plan update

ATLANTIC BEACH — Maintaining a small-town look and feel, developing the Atlantic Beach Causeway corridor and improving walkability are just a few of the goals laid out in the town’s updated Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan, which was unveiled in draft form recently.
The CAMA Land Use Plan is a comprehensive document guiding land use and development, and Atlantic Beach is fully updating its plan for the first time since 2008. The town held a series of three public forums Aug. 12 – two in-person meetings and one virtual session – to introduce the plan to residents and gather preliminary feedback.
“The (CAMA) Act requires local governments to plan for their future, to identify current conditions and plan for future actions, particularly with respect to development and infrastructure,” said Chad Meadows with CodeWright Planners, which partnered with Atlantic Beach to develop the plan update.
The land-use plan lays out a guiding vision statement for the town, as well as eight primary goals with specific, actionable steps for achieving those goals. Mr. Meadows said the town incorporated residents’ input when developing the update, and he encourages people give their feedback on the draft plan before it’s taken up by the town council next month. The eight goals are:
- Protect community character.
- Causeway redevelopment.
- Improve The Circle development district.
- Flooding and water quality.
- Enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility.
- Appearance and property maintenance.
- Tracking tourism.
- Address Coastal Resources Commission management topics.
One of the recommendations the plan makes is to create a local business league to represent the town’s small business community.
“It’s definitely something you could consider and should consider as a way of marketing the community to potential investors, to encouraging and supporting local businesses, to helping the town officials discern what kinds of uses are most desired and how those might be incentivized in the future,” Mr. Meadows said.
Other recommendations within the CAMA plan include amending the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to align with updated development goals, as well as updating the existing Grove Master Plan for The Circle area of town. It also suggests creating an appearance commission, conducting a pedestrian mobility analysis and adopting a stormwater resiliency plan, among other actions.
Mr. Meadows said the CRC has begun its initial review of the plan and is expected to certify it by December. The Atlantic Beach Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on the draft plan Tuesday, Sept. 1 to get feedback on the draft, and the town council will then consider adoption Monday, Sept. 28.
“The hope is we would be done with this process before the end of 2020,” Mr. Meadows said.
More information, including a copy of the draft CAMA Land Use Plan, can be found online at atlanticbeach-nc.com/land-use-plan-update/. Residents with any questions or comments should contact Town Planning and Development Director Michelle Eitner at planner2@atlanticbeach-nc.com or by calling 252-726-4456.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
