State trooper injured in traffic collision Friday morning

NEWPORT — A traffic collision Friday morning resulted in a N.C. Highway Patrol trooper receiving medical transport.
First Sgt. David Clifton of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a text message Friday that at 7:10 a.m., State Trooper Stephen Bryant was in a collision involving a Chevrolet pickup truck on Highway 70 near the intersection of McCabe Road.
First Sgt. Clifton said the truck failed to yield and was struck by Trooper Bryant.
“Trooper Bryant was transported to Carteret County Medical Center with minor injuries,” he said. “The other driver and passenger were not injured nor transported. She (the driver) has been charged with failure to yield by Trooper (Ryan) Onofrio.”
First Sgt. Clifton said as of 11:38 a.m., Trooper Bryant has been treated for his injuries and released from Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
