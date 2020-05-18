CCC receives funds to help students impacted by COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College medical assisting student Jessica Robinson, a single mom, has been hit with extra financial needs since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.
“I can only work part time right now and I need help with every day expenses,” she said Thursday.
Ms. Robinson and other students struggling to stay in school during the pandemic can now apply for extra financial help, according to CCC Vice President of Finance Steve Davis.
During the CCC Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, he said the college has received federal funds to help students impacted by the pandemic. The college has received $812,872 in federal CARES Act funds to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus. Of that amount, $387,743 is to help students who have financial needs due to the pandemic.
“The student must have had financial need due to COVID-19,” Mr. Davis said during the CCC trustees meeting, held via Zoom. “We have established an application online, or students can apply through financial aid. Once it’s determined they qualify, the money will be put in a student account and they will receive a check.”
Another $387,743 of the $812,872 amount is to help the college prepare for future events that would shut down the campus.
“The idea is to get people as mobile as possible so all we have to do is click a switch and we are ready to continue business as usual off campus,” he said.
Mr. Davis said the first phase of the off-campus learning plan is to provide adequate equipment and technology to faculty and staff so they can work from home. The second phase involves providing additional WiFi hot spots on campus.
The remaining $37,926 of the CARES Act funds can be used to provide additional help to students or can be used for other coronavirus-related campus needs.
Trustee Chris Chadwick asked if the administration has considered offering off-campus WiFi hot spots in the Down East and western areas of the county.
James Blalock, associate vice president of institutional research and technology, said his staff is already looking for appropriate sites.
“Our biggest concern is security issues,” he said. “We want to make sure someone can’t go in and access student records. We need to analyze it from a security perspective.”
Mr. Davis suggested checking with the public school system, which has set up WiFi hot spots on some of its campuses.
Trustee Bill Henderson suggested checking with Western Carteret Library in Cape Carteret and Down East Library in Otway.
In other action, the board:
- Heard that construction has fallen behind on the hospitality and culinary arts center. Originally scheduled to open in August, the opening may be moved back until October.
- Received nominations for the slate of board officers for 2020-21. They are Melodie Darden, chairman; June Fulcher, vice chairman; and Dr. Tracy Mancini, secretary. The board will vote on the nominations at the June meeting.
- Approved an employee temporary leave policy on second reading.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
