NEWPORT — Officials announced that the railroad crossings on Chatham Street, Johnson Street, South Lakeview Drive, Mason Town Road and Tom Mann Road will close beginning Wednesday morning for railroad repairs and maintenance, which are scheduled to last up to three days.
Traffic detours will be posted by the railroad once work begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
