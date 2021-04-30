County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, clarifies reporting errors

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases heading into the weekend, with active cases falling slightly from Wednesday and hospitalizations holding steady.
Health officials reported 4,926 total overall cases Friday, of which 51 are considered active and 4,823 are recovered. The number of active cases is eight less than reported Wednesday, while recoveries increased by 20.
Fifty-two Carteret County residents have died directly from complications related to COVID-19, with the most recent death reported Wednesday.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, meanwhile, reported two hospitalizations Friday, the same as Wednesday.
County health officials told the News-Times there was an error in the number of cases reported earlier in the week due to a typo. The county reported Monday there were 4,813 recovered cases and 29 active cases, when the totals should have been 4,803 recovered and 39 active cases. The information was corrected in Wednesday’s update, making it appear recovered cases had declined and active cases had increased more than in actuality.
“As there was an issue with our fax machine over the weekend and Monday, we received an increased number on Tuesday, which was the cause for the large increase of active cases reported (Wednesday),” officials said.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system reported six additional COVID-19 cases for the week of April 23-29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since last August to 221 as of Friday afternoon. Two new cases were confirmed at Croatan High School and one case each was confirmed at Beaufort Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Morehead City Middle and West Carteret High schools.
Though the county held its final first-dose mass vaccination clinic Friday, the County Health Department is still offering vaccines by appointment by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.
