Fire marshal rules Monday blaze in Newport accidental

NEWPORT — A structure fire which broke out at a dwelling in Newport Monday evening has been ruled accidental, according to Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis.
Mr. Lewis informed the News-Times Tuesday he’s determined the fire, which occurred at 611 Chatham St. in Newport, was accidental. The blaze occurred in a building which served as a combined storage space and living quarters. Property owner Claude Steffen was renting the space to a mother and daughter at the time.
Mr. Lewis said the source of the fire was located in one of two downstairs kitchen areas.
“There was an extension cord running out through a window,” Mr. Lewis said. “The cord was left turned on…there was a fault either in the cord or the outlet.”
He determined the fire spread from the kitchen area to the second floor, and noted the building may be totaled as a result of the damage.
“It suffered a lot of smoke and water damage,” he said.
As for the mother and daughter, Mr. Lewis said he made contact with them during his investigation, and the Salvation Army is providing assistance.
Two pets were reportedly killed in the blaze.
