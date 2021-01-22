NCDOT, NCDHHS partner to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new partnership Thursday helping get residents to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The agencies will distribute approximately $2.5 million in coronavirus relief funding to local transit agencies across the state, including the Carteret County Area Transportation System, to help pay for rides for individuals who need transportation assistance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a release Thursday. “As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation.”
According to the release, each local transit agency will receive a set amount of funding, and the initiative will continue until funds are exhausted for that agency. The funds can be used to offset operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Partnerships like this are crucial to make it possible for everyone to be able to take their shot when it’s their spot,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, said.
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine site in Carteret County should reach out to CCATS at the website carteretcountync.gov/834/CCATS-Public-Transportation.
Vaccinations in Carteret County are by appointment only. To be placed on the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available per the state’s rollout plan and free of charge, regardless of access to health insurance or legal status. As the vaccine rollout moves to next phases, those within earlier prioritization groups will remain eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.