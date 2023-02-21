MOREHEAD CITY — North Carolina Farm Bureau recently presented Morehead City Middle School teacher Rebecca Robison an Ag in the Classroom Going Local grant.
“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding said. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”
North Carolina Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to North Carolina teachers through its Ag in the Classroom Going Local program. Grants are valued at up to $500 each and help teachers provide their prekindergarten through 12th-grade students with real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards.
County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers throughout North Carolina.
North Carolina teachers in traditional public schools, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, homeschools, colleges and universities are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year.
Grant submission deadlines are April 15 and Nov. 15. For more information, go to ncagintheclassroom.com.
