Community raises funds to help Cedar Point family displaced by fire

CEDAR POINT — Friends of a family that lost its home and possessions in a fire March 16 held a fundraiser Saturday to help with the expenses of rebuilding.
The electrical fire, which started near the porch of the modular unit at 622 Ocean Spray Drive, in the Ocean Spray subdivision off VFW Road, left the seven-member Freeman family devastated.
Gwen Freeman said her four children, her husband, and her granddaughterwere all touched by the fundraiser, organized by friends and held at The Market at Cedar Point off Highway 24, owned by Jeff and Mary Miller. The effort raised about $1,400 through the sale of items donated, and the Freemans attended part of the event though they are currently living in Trenton.
“I’m kind of a recluse and don’t get out in the community much,” Ms. Freeman said. “I’m disabled, but I told someone that maybe this was meant to be, to get us more involved in the community. It definitely renewed my faith. We’ve been blessed.”
The family – not all of whom were at home when the early morning fire occurred – had lived there for seven years. Some were living in the home only temporarily due to various circumstances.
Ms. Freeman said another friend is letting them use the vacant house in Trenton, but she and the others can’t wait to get back to the Cedar Point/Emerald Isle area they love.
“It’s such a caring community,” she said. “I really can’t put into words how we feel about what people have done to help us.”
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which destroyed not only the dwelling, but also the family’s vehicles.
According to a release, the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department was dispatched to the home just after 12:30 a.m. March 16. Upon arrival, crews found a one-story, doublewide manufactured home fully involved with heavy flames showing and automobiles also on fire. All occupants evacuated the home safely, with no injuries reported.
“If our son hadn’t seen the fire, three of us would be dead,” Ms. Freeman said.
She said she was particularly sad for her granddaughter, Leilani, whose birthday was in November, followed by Christmas, so she lost a lot of new toys and playthings.
“She got a lot of new things pretty fast, though, so she perked up pretty quick,” Ms. Freeman said, calling the fire a “hard memory to carry.”
The American Red Cross immediately helped the family, and others organized a GoFundMe page.
Ms. Freeman’s daughter, Shelby, participated in fire classes at WCFD in 2020, has been a member of Broad & Gales Creek Volunteer Fire Department for three years. Shelby Freeman has also volunteered with Emerald Isle Emergency Medical Services and works at Carteret Health Care. As a result, emergency personnel have been particularly interested in helping.
Ms. Freeman thanked friend Sunny Glenn and the Millers for organizing the event, as well as Emerald Isle residents Danny and Cherie Shell, who were at the fundraiser and helped greatly.
“It was a long, long day with much satisfaction,” Mr. Shell said Sunday.
He, too, thanked the Millers, who often put on fundraisers.
“Mary & Jeff are Godsends to this community,” he said in an email. “They gave us space to set up and let us use their tables, which we desperately needed. The Freemans now have new friends for life and a few (dollars) to help them going forward.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.