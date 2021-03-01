Western Carteret Fire Department achieves better rating from state insurance office

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire Department and its service recipients and taxpayers got good news Thursday when the N.C. Department of Insurance announced it has improved the agency’s insurance rating to a 5/9E, effective Tuesday, June 1.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Kevin Hunter said N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey made the announcement after its annual inspection.
“We were pretty confident, but were waiting on pins and needles to hear the official results,”
Chief Hunter said Thursday, shortly after he got the news of the new rating. “We’re very pleased.”
He said the lower class 5 pertains to commercial occupancies or businesses. Previously, the department was a class 6/9E.
The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the N.C. Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.
The NCRRS rating system ranges from class 1 (highest) to the lowest, class 10, which is not recognized as a certified fire department by the state.
“While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district,” a WCFD news release adds. “Most importantly, better ratings can also significantly lower homeowner’s insurance rates in that fire district.”
“Lowering it (the premium rates) requires a lot of work by our members to accomplish,” Chief Hunter said Thursday. “Although the main benefactors are businesses, it shows the citizens the ongoing effort the department puts into constantly improving.”
State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state's fire districts.
“I'd like to congratulate Chief Hunter for the department's performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Mr. Causey said in the department’s news release. “The citizens in the towns and communities of this district should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Chief Hunter said the department will continue to work to improve in the future, as well.
“This is all just a testament to the great people we employ here and have as volunteers, and their commitment to our citizen/customers,” the chief added. “We genuinely care about our community and work hard to provide professional service with real compassion and customer service.”
The department serves Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier, plus Stella and other unincorporated communities. The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency oversees the department.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
