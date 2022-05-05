CAPE CARTERET — The town planning board had a long discussion Tuesday night about amending the Unified Development Ordinance to set standards and zoning districts for townhouses but concluded with no recommendation to town commissioners.
The meeting was held in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said those who want to build townhouses in Cape Carteret currently must go through the special-use permit process, which takes a lot of time and suggested that a specific section in the UDO would make the process simpler and simultaneously set standards for the residential units’ development.
He provided the board copies of the section of the Cedar Point UDO section on townhouses as a jumping off point for discussion.
There was some sentiment among board members that it should not be easier to build townhouses in Cedar Point, a small town that is mostly home to traditional single-family homes instead of multifamily apartments and condominiums.
Board Chairperson Susan Hall said members, and ultimately town commissioners, need to “determine what fits into future of Cape Carteret.”
But Mr. Steffey said there have been inquiries about building townhouses, and “it might be better to put something in place.”
Board member Mike King wondered how to do that when officials don’t know the sites. Each potential site might need different standards.
Ms. Hall said one of her concerns is height and said she didn’t’ want to see anything in the town over three stories high.
Mr. King said he thought there were “places in town where multifamily residential uses would fit well,” but the town needs to address individual properties when making decisions.
“You can’t write a UDO to address every property in town,” Mr. Steffey replied.
In the end, the board decided to continue the discussion at a future meeting and to look at ordinances from towns other than just Cedar Point.
“It might require several meetings, maybe three or four,” Mr. King said.
“Whatever it takes to get it right,” Ms. Hall said.
In other business during the meeting, the board unanimously elected Ms. Hall to serve as chairperson for another year. There were no other nominations for the position.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
