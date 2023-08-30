CEDAR POINT — After several years of serving as the town’s board of adjustment, Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night essentially resigned those posts and appointed seven new members to the adjustment panel.
Adjustment boards are quasi-judicial and use evidentiary hearings over which they preside to decide such things as variances property owners request from town ordinances.
State law sets specific procedures and rules concerning how this board must make its decision. These rules are different from other types of land use decisions like rezoning cases. Petitioners and speakers at adjustment board meetings must be sworn in and must have standing in order to speak.
Mayor Scott Hatsell and commissioners John Nash, Pam Castellano, Gary Bray and Frankie Winberry have been serving on the panel. The mayor has been the chair.
Adjustment board cases are fairly rare, but when they occur, they are often very time-consuming. In voting to return to an independent board of adjustment, town staff and the commissioners sited the administrative burden of the dual roles. Before the vote Tuesday night, commissioners had indicated they favored the change.
The new board, like the old one, will have five members and will have two alternates, who are expected to attend meetings and hear cases and vote when a regular member is absent.
Town Manager David Rief said there were seven applications for slots on the seven-member board.
All were appointed. They are regular members Josh Thomas, Edward Owens, Rick Loucks, Michael D’Andrea and Matthew Vanko and alternates Don Redfern and Joseph Gross.
Before the vote, Commissioner Nash said he thought they were “excellent candidates and will provide good service” to the town.
After the commissioners resigned and made the new appointments, Castellano said she had felt “awkward” sitting on the adjustment board and serving as a commissioner. Mayor Hatsell said he was “tickled” to be out of role.
Rief said would hold a training session for the new members soon.
