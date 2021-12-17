Morehead City Council, mayor take oaths of office in swearing-in ceremony Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council welcomed back some familiar faces to its ranks Tuesday as the mayor and two council members were sworn in to begin new terms on the city’s top governing board.
With his wife, Ruth, by his side holding the Bible and longtime Morehead City resident Judge John Nobles administering the oath, Mayor Jerry Jones was sworn in for a 12th, two-year term Tuesday evening during the council’s monthly meeting in the city hall on Bridges Street. He ran unopposed in the Nov. 2 municipal election, the results of which city clerk Cathy Campbell certified during the meeting, as well.
Incumbent council member George Ballou and returning member Harvey Walker also took their oaths of office Tuesday. The two beat out incumbent Keri McCann to earn their spots on the council.
“Thank you to the citizens of Morehead City, I intend to do a good job,” said Mr. Walker, who previously served on the council from 2011-19 before losing reelection in 2019 to David Horton. With strong support from the local Tea Party movement, he was the second highest vote-getter in the Nov. 2 contest with 480 ballots cast in his favor. “I’m going to make a promise to you tonight that I’m going to work for all the citizens and I’m going to try to make it better than when I found it.”
The council also recognized Ms. McCann Tuesday for her four years of service on the council. She narrowly won as a first-time candidate in the November 2017 municipal contest, but with 443 ballots cast in her favor, she fell about 40 votes short of winning reelection this time around. Mayor Jones, as he read a resolution in her honor, noted she was the first woman in Morehead City’s history to serve as mayor pro tem.
“Just because I’m not on council anymore doesn’t mean I won’t keep working for the city,” Ms. McCann said. “...And who knows, maybe I’ll be back up here again one day.”
A brief reception followed the swearing in ceremony, and upon reconvening, the council selected Mr. Ballou to act as the next mayor pro tem. He is the longest-serving member of the panel, having first been elected in 2005. He was also the top vote-getter in the November election, garnering 541 votes.
In other business Tuesday, after some discussion on the matter, the council decided in a 3-2 vote to revert back to the subcommittee meeting format and do away with the monthly workshop meeting. Beginning in 2020, the council started meeting in full twice per month – once for an agenda-setting workshop session, then, a week later, for the regular voting meeting. Before that, council members sat on small committees which met monthly and the full council only convened once per month.
Some council members, in particular Mr. Horton, have expressed dissatisfaction with the workshop format and wanted to go back to subcommittees because he felt the small group setting was better for in-depth questions. Others, especially council member Bill Taylor, preferred the workshop format as he felt it gave the entire board opportunity to discuss matters and all get on the same page about important subjects.
Council members Diane Warrender and Mr. Taylor voted against reverting back to the subcommittee format and Mr. Ballou, Mr. Horton and Mr. Walker voted in favor. Mayor Jones will appoint members to committees at a later date.
