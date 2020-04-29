CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County has repealed its amended state of emergency proclamation to lift visitation restrictions and allow short-term rentals in unincorporated areas of the county.
According to a Wednesday release, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners repealed the earlier amendments restricting travel of non-residents or property owners and banning short-term rentals of hotel and motel rooms, rental housing units, condominiums, RV campsites, primitive campsite and similar accommodations. The restrictions were set to expire Wednesday.
The amendment only applies to unincorporated areas of Carteret County, and municipalities may have other restrictions still in place.
The Carteret County state of emergency is still in place, and residents and visitors should continue to follow guidance provided by the governor’s office and local health officials to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
