ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to seek a state grant to buy property on the landward side of the boardwalk in the Circle Development District.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58 and online via GoToMeeting.
Before the vote, Town Manager David Walker explained that the grant, if approved, will be used to acquire two portions of property to facilitate the planned upgrade of the boardwalk and surrounding amenities.
Walker said Tuesday the first phase of the upgrade project could begin in January.
The grant request is for $200,000, and local governments are required to provide at least a 50% match.
In this case, Atlantic Beach’s match would be $300,000, Walker said, based on the negotiated sale price of the properties.
The state Water Resources Development Grant Program provides funding and technical assistance to units of local government statewide to implement water management, stream restoration, shoreline stabilization/living shorelines and water-based recreation projects, such as greenways adjacent to waterbodies, boardwalks, water access sites and land acquisition, Walker said.
Previously, the town applied for and received a grant for $300,000 from the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for the same purpose, to buy portions of three properties along the boardwalk. That grant required a 15% match – $45,000 – but the town put in $200,000.
It’s all part of a planned major upgrade of the boardwalk, the center of activity for decades along the public beach in the Circle District.
The council voted unanimously in June to award a $174,000 contract for design of the new boardwalk to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
KUTONOTUK has presented a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, a competition jury recommended KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The council held the competition because the boardwalk has fallen into disrepair and needs replacing. KUTONOTUK won out over more than 50 other U.S. and international firms. Other finalists picked by the competition jury were Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
Tuesday, Walker said the town is excited about getting the first phase of the project started.
“It feels great” he said, to be approaching the start of a project that has been in need for years.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.