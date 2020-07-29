Atlantic Beach public safety building going to bid in September

ATLANTIC BEACH — The public safety building project is on track to go to bid in September, with a groundbreaking tentatively scheduled for late November.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom, as well as online via Zoom. Technical difficulties arose, however, and the Zoom feed was lost partway through the meeting.
During the meeting, the council received an update from Hobgood Architects and Thomas Construction on the public safety building project. Hobgood Architects senior associate Patrick Hobgood said they’re prepared to take the project to bid in September, expect to receive bids by October and, once the contract is awarded, break ground in late November.
“We started this project about a year and a half ago,” Mr. Hobgood said. “Historically, there’s always been a modern-looking town hall (in Atlantic Beach).”
The project is to replace the existing town hall, fire station, police station and former public services building with a complex that will house the police department, fire department and town administration under one roof.
During Monday’s meeting, the council approved a $182,775 budget amendment 3-2, with councilmen M.J. Forrest and Rich Johnson opposed. The amendment is to the town facilities control budget for planning, engineering, architectural and pre-construction services.
Mr. Johnson said he didn’t want to take action on the budget without receiving public input first, and he didn’t think the council has received much public input on the project as a whole.
Councilman Harry Archer, meanwhile, said they’ve been discussing the public safety building project since 2010.
“I look at it as a landmark for Atlantic Beach,” he said. “What we’re doing is melding all these departments under one roof. I can’t tell you how excited I am for this. If we’d done this piecemeal, it would be much more than $7 million. We are not trying to hoodwink the public. We’ve been as open about this as possible.”
While the council approved the budget amendment, it also scheduled a public hearing on the project anyway. The council moved 3-2, with Mr. Archer and Mayor Pro Tem Danny Navey opposed, to schedule a hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 after the regular council work session, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.
In addition, the council also approved 3-2, with Mr. Forrest and Mr. Johnson opposed, a $7,232,903 control budget for the project and unanimously approved its subcontractor pre-qualification policy for the project.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council heard a presentation from Public Works Director Marc Schultz and Water System Superintendent Leghe Gerald on the results of tests of the town’s water treatment plant. Mr. Gerald said the results showed the plant has significant levels of disinfectant byproducts, which form when chlorine comes in contact with organic material in the water.
“Currently we meet state sampling (standards),” Mr. Schultz said, “but it’s very, very close. One part per billion more will put us over.”
Mr. Schultz said if the state’s DBP limit is exceeded at their next test, town officials will have one year to bring the plant within state standards or face fines. Mr. Gerald said public works staff is considering several measures to lower DBP levels, including updating the water treatment plant to a reverse osmosis model, using activated carbon filters, using tax mixers, flushing the system and changing the plant’s disinfectant from chlorine to chloramines.
The following also occurred during Monday’s meeting:
· The council formally welcomed Carteret County Board of Education Superintendent Rob Jackson to his new position. Dr. Jackson was present for the meeting and said that in the three weeks since he began he’s been “blown away” by the performance of the school system staff.
· The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including an ordinance amendment adopting a new beach warning flag system that’s consistent with the other municipalities on Bogue Banks, as well as minutes from the May 14 and May 18 council work sessions and May 28 special council meeting.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.