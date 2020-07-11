Beach dune planting proceeds in Pine Knoll Shores

EMERALD ISLE — The planting of vegetation on new dunes created in the latest Bogue Banks beach nourishment project stalled over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, but crews from Coastal Transplants in Bolivia hope to finish the hand-planting phase in Pine Knoll Shores relatively soon.
In an email Wednesday, Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said the crews took July 2 through Monday off, then returned to work Wednesday, but again had to take a respite because of the expected approach of a coastal storm.
Although heavy rains expected from the storm hadn’t materialized as of midday Thursday, Mr. Rudolph said the workers would get back to work Friday.
Roughly 30% of the slope of the newly created dunes in Pine Knoll Shores had been hand-planted before the storm began approaching.
“Mechanical planting of the dune crest (top) for the entire project was completed a little over two weeks ago,” including in western Atlantic Beach, western Emerald Isle, Pine Knoll Shores and Salter Path, he said.
All that remains to complete is the hand-planting in Pine Knoll Shores.
Coastal Transplants is putting in sea oats and some bitter panicum, often called running beachgrass, on the dunes.
The beach nourishment portion of the $28.2 million project ended April 29.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.