Carteret Big Sweep to participate in 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

MOREHEAD CITY — International Coastal Cleanup Day is coming Saturday, Sept. 19 and Carteret Big Sweep is going to participate in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Carteret Big Sweep announced Wednesday its volunteers are “still out working hard in light of COVID-19.” The volunteer-based litter cleanup organization, created in partnership with Carteret County officials and the N.C. State Cooperative Extension, is encouraging its volunteers to “participate safely during Ocean Conservancy 35th International Coastal Cleanup, the world’s largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from local lakes, waterways beaches and the ocean.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Carteret County, volunteers can still #cleanon through safe and socially distant individual or small group cleanups, or through at-home efforts to reduce plastic waste,” Carteret Big Sweep said.
Coordinator Dee Smith said volunteers are “playing a critical role helping to keep plastics out of our ocean and waterways,” whether they engage in the international cleanup from home or “safely throughout the county.”
“Although traditional, large group cleanups aren’t possible this year,” Ms. Smith said. “Ocean plastic pollution isn’t going away. It’s wonderful to see people taking action where they can.”
According to Carteret Big Sweep, throughout September, Ocean Conservancy will release a series of new online resources that encourage volunteers to research their local waste systems, think creatively about how to reduce everyday waste and conduct a small, safe cleanup. These resources are available at oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/clean-icc-2020/.
“Volunteers interested in a cleanup can follow our 8-step guide to ensure volunteer safety and adhere to local pandemic health guidelines and recommendations,” Carteret Big Sweep said. “Carteret Big Sweep cleanup volunteers can also contribute to the world’s largest database on marine debris by logging the trash they collect in Ocean Conservancy’s award-nominated Clean Swell app.”
According to Carteret Big Sweep, millions of tons of trash, including an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste, flows into the ocean each year, affecting more than 800 marine species and entering the food chain.
“Over the last 34 years of the ICC, 16.4 million volunteers have joined cleanup efforts big and small to remove 344 million pounds (156 million kilograms) of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide,” the organization said. “In 2019, Carteret Big Sweep volunteers collected and recorded 15,051 pounds/kilograms of trash from Carteret County the top item was cigarette butts, but cumulatively, plastics were top.”
Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Cleanup Director Allison Schutes said the ICC remains one of the most effective ways for individuals to make an immediate, tangible impact for the ocean.
“The ICC will certainly look a little different this year, but the ocean still needs us,” Ms. Schutes said. “Luckily, there is still plenty we can do to help stem the tide of ocean plastic pollution. We are so grateful for the efforts of Carteret Big Sweep and all the Carteret County volunteers in helping us achieve our shared vision for a cleaner, healthier ocean.”
Carteret Big Sweep and Ocean Conservancy aren’t the only groups looking to organize cleanup efforts for Sept. 19. Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to fighting to protect the water, air and communities, said in its own press release there are other ways to get involved.
According to CCR, the Marine Education, Research and Recover for Oceans Worldwide Foundation – a Carteret County-based nonprofit dedicated to working with citizen scientist to improve and study the ocean environment – is taking part in Dive Against Debris, a program in which divers remove marine debris and report data on the types, quantities and locations of materials collected.
Those who wish to participate in Dive Against Debris may contact MERROW Foundation co-founder Janelle Flemming by email at janelle.fleming@merrowfoundation.org. More information on Dive Against Debris is available at projectaware.org/diveagainstdebris.
CCR also offers a “cleanup bingo card,” which can be filled out during any cleanup effort and returned to CCR for a prize. Interested volunteers may contact CCR program coordinator Rebecca Drohan by email at rebeccad@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
