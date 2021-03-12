MOREHEAD CITY — Those with an interest in shellfish lease management have an opportunity to provide input to state fisheries managers on seven applications for leases in Carteret County.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday by web conference on proposed leases. The public can participate in the hearing online or by telephone.
To facilitate comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak during the meeting to pre-register by 4 p.m. Monday at deq.nc.gov/register-speak-public-hearing-proposed-shellfish-leases-Carteret-county.
The lease applications are as follows:
- Hamann Clammin’ agent Philip Hamann has applied for a 2.30-acre bottom lease in the Newport River.
- Sandbar Oyster Co. LLC agent David Cessna has applied for a 4.46-acre bottom and water column lease in Back Sound.
- Moyst Oyster Co. agent Adam Randles has applied for a 5.5-acre bottom and water quality lease in North River.
- Austin Goodwin has applied for a 0.91-acre bottom and water column lease in Wards Creek.
- 35 North Mariculture LLC agent Isaiah Smith has applied for a 2.59-acre bottom and water column lease in North Bay.
- Christian Bayer has applied for a 1.76-acre bottom lease below the bridge in North River.
- Doy Rhue has applied for a 1.01-acre water column lease in Newport River.
The public may also comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday and may be submitted in two ways, through the online comments form available at the website deq.nc.gov/public-comment-proposed-shellfish-leases-Carteret-county and by regular mail sent to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Public hearing information, including the web conference link and call-in telephone number, presentation slides and biological investigation reports can be found at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/shellfish-lease-public-hearings.
