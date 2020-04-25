NEWPORT — There are potential changes to Newport’s flood regulations in the works, as a recommendation from the planning board is on its way to the town council.
The planning board met online via Zoom for its regular meeting Monday, with board members Rhonda Shinn and Brandi Light absent.
During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended the council approve amendments to the town’s flood damage prevention ordinance. The proposed amendments will come before the council at its next regular meeting Thursday, May 14.
Town Planning and Zoning Administrator J.P. Duncan said the amendments, if adopted, will take effect in June when the Federal Emergency Management Agency issues new flood rate insurance maps.
“We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place,” Mr. Duncan said. “I recommend adopting (the ordinance).”
Chairman Cathy Tomon asked what the effects of the ordinance would be to Newport residents and their flood insurance requirements. Mr. Morgan said the biggest changes will be to the FIRMs.
While the town can’t be required to adopt the proposed ordinance, without it Newport may not quality for the FEMA community rating system, which offers flood insurance rate reductions for participating municipalities.
During Monday’s meeting, the board recommended approval for a draft of the proposed ordinance with a few adjustments from its initial form. The board agreed to recommend raising the dollar figure from $3,000 to $5,000 for the value of accessory structures exempt from elevation/floodproofing certification requirements. The board also recommends requiring an under-construction certificate for new development in the town’s flood plain to show a given building will be above the base flood elevation when completed.
Planning Board member Robert Davis was the most vocal advocate of the certificate at Monday’s meeting. He said he “feels strongly” about getting a certificate while a given building is under construction, and not just a certificate prior to construction beginning, showing a given lot’s natural grade.
Mr. Davis also said he wants to maintain the town’s existing requirement for 12 inches of freeboard – height of the bottom of a given building above the base flood elevation – for certification.
“That would be a big change to implement,” Mr. Duncan said, “but we can if you (the board) want.”
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously recommended the council add veterinary hospitals to the allowed uses in CH (the commercial highway) district. Mr. Duncan said this doesn’t include veterinary hospitals that board animals.
