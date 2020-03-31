RALEIGH — North Carolina could become one of the first states to offer private flood insurance policies for homeowners as an alternative to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said during a March 12 meet-and-greet event with county leaders that the state Department of Insurance is working with the N.C. Rate Bureau, an independent entity which represents insurance companies, to develop the new policies.
In a March 2 letter to member companies, the NCRB said it is in the process of introducing the rates, rules and forms for flood insurance policies designed for the residential market.
“The Rate Bureau’s private flood insurance program is intended to provide a long term, quality flood insurance solution for the state of North Carolina that is accepted by lenders and offers residential flood insurance coverage equal to or greater than the current NFIP policy,” the letter reads, in part.
As Mr. Causey noted, most standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover losses due to flooding, so people wanting to protect their residential property from floods must purchase a separate policy. Though there are currently some private flood policies available, most homeowners purchase it through FEMA’s flood insurance program, which uses flood hazard maps that are updated every few years to determine flooding risk.
The most up to date flood maps for Carteret County were adopted in 2016 and can be found online at arcgis.com/home/item.html?id=a0117d4e3b56452093653131fa159d5b.
According to FEMA, homeowners with a government-backed mortgage in an area deemed high-risk for flooding, including many coastal areas like Carteret County, are required to buy a flood insurance policy. However, policies can be pricey, especially for those in high-risk areas, so many choose to forgo flood insurance altogether.
During his meet-and-greet, Mr. Causey said as of early March, only around 143,000 of the state’s approximately 4 million homeowners held a flood insurance policy through FEMA. That number is higher than it was when Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, but Mr. Causey said it means a huge number of North Carolinians are still not protected from flooding.
“When Hurricane Florence hit, the total number of flood policies in this state with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was less than 135,000,” he said. “…That told me that 98 percent of the people in North Carolina had no flood insurance. That is a huge problem.”
Mr. Causey said if negotiations with the NCRB go well, North Carolina would be among the first states in the nation to offer homeowners widespread, private flood insurance policies. Although he said several other states are also looking into the option, only Florida currently has such a program.
“We believe that sometime later this year we’ll be able to offer private flood insurance policies to people in North Carolina that are far superior to anything under the federal program,” he said. “These wouldn’t have any limits, hopefully the premiums would be a little better.”
Mr. Causey said he hopes by offering homeowners different options, more will purchase a flood insurance policy. He added that even though coastal areas get most of the attention when it comes to flooding risk, nowhere is safe from a potential flood.
“My message to everybody is if it rains where you live, you need flood insurance,” he said “We’re all in a flood zone, it’s just a matter of whether you’re in a high-risk flood zone or low risk.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.