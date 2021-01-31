Carteret County school board gets first look at $3.1M facilities request

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education got its first look Thursday at a $3.1 million capital budget request for 2021-22 that is nearly 18% more than the $2.65 million allocated by the county this fiscal year.
Much of the request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November, according to Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor, who presented the proposed request during a capital budget workshop in the school system’s central office.
“The capital request is more for repairs,” Mr. Paylor said. “You’ll notice several items that have traditionally been in our capital requests were pulled and are now included under bond projects.”
Board of Education member John McLean agreed.
“The bonds are taking care of major capital projects, but we still need funds for day-to-day maintenance and upkeep of buildings,” he said.
Many projects in the 2021-22 capital request focus on replacement of outdated playground equipment and mulch at several schools, floor replacements, roof replacements and switching outdated lights to LED lighting to save on utility costs.
There’s also requests for replacement of rusted exterior doors with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant doors, replacement of defibrillator pads, replacement of chalkboards with whiteboards, replacement of worn out windows, re-insulation of pipes and replacement of ductwork. There’s also requests for replacement of cafeteria dining room tables at various schools.
In comparison, projects to be completed with bond proceeds include classroom expansions at several schools, covered walkways, HVAC system renovations and security upgrades, among other things. It also includes $2.5 million to purchase land for a new elementary school in the western part of the county to relieve overcrowding at White Oak Elementary School.
In addition to the $3.1 million in regular capital, the school system’s 2021-22 request includes placing $456,000 in contingency for chiller replacements, $43,675 for lease payments on modular units installed three years ago to help with overcrowding at Croatan High School and $588,480 for the fifth year of payments on a five-year lease for technology equipment.
Finance Officer Kathy Carswell said since this is the last year of the technology lease, it was time for the board to consider funding options for future technology needs. She said the administration would pull together some proposals.
In addition, the request includes the painting of two schools based on a seven-year interior and exterior painting schedule. The schools set to be painted are CHS and Morehead City Elementary School.
The total $3.1 million proposed capital request for 2021-22 lists $2.1 million under category one items, including painting, $466,971; flooring replacement, $120,000; roof replacement, $266,168; and planned repairs and renovations, $1.28 million.
Under the $745,494 category two portion, $112,000 is for a Microsoft campus agreement, $468,558 is for furniture and equipment, $90,307 is for bands and $74,629 is for school department needs.
Under category three, which is for vehicles, the request is $241,000 and consists of replacement of three trucks, a van and one 1990 activity bus at an estimated cost of $95,000.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said the board will hold another budget workshop in February to finalize its capital request and consider the system’s operations needs.
In addition, county parents and residents are invited to submit comments or appear in person in regards to the school system’s 2021-22 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Submitted comments will be read by the assistant superintendent during the public comment period of the meeting. Individuals wishing to speak during public comment time must sign in 10 minutes prior to the meeting.
The capital portion of the budget is used for maintenance of school buildings, grounds and equipment. The operations portion goes primarily for salaries and benefits of locally paid employees and supplies.
The board must approve a final budget request to present to county commissioners by the end of March. It will then be up to the county to decide how much to give schools. The county must approve its budget by Wednesday, June 30, which is the end of the current fiscal year.
In an unrelated matter, the board met in closed session at the end of the budget workshop to consider a matter of attorney-client privilege. No action was taken in open session.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.