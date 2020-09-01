Airport hangar demolition bids open

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority last week approved a budget ordinance laying out income and expenses for a more than $4 million hangar replacement project at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport.
Meanwhile, airport officials continue to meet frequently with federal grant administrators and others about the project, Chairperson Pat Joyce reported during the authority’s regular meeting Thursday in the administration building in Beaufort.
“We’re progressing down that path to get those hangars torn down and replaced as quick as we can,” Mr. Joyce said.
The hangar project is being funded mostly through grant funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. In July, the EDA said it is awarding the grant for the airport to rebuild at least 28 hangars damaged or destroyed during hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
According to the budget ordinance adopted Thursday, expected revenues for the multi-year capital project are $4,109,750. The EDA grant funds total $3,287,800, and Carteret County will provide a local match of $821,950. The local match is coming from a settlement with the county’s insurance company.
Estimated project expenses break down to:
- Administrative expenses: $30,000.
- Project inspection fees: $155,000.
- Site work: $913,250.
- Demolition and removal: $161,500.
- Construction: $2,590,000.
- Contingencies: $260,000.
Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson reported bids for demolition of the existing hangars opened Friday. He said around 10 companies expressed interest in the project during a pre-bid meeting earlier last week, and three or four submitted bids before the window officially opened.
The airport is also preparing a request for proposals soliciting engineering firms to oversee the hangar project. Mr. Vinson said like all other documents involved in the hangar project, the RFP must be reviewed and approved by grant administrators before it can be sent out.
In addition, Mr. Joyce reported the airport lighting control vault currently housed in hangar Building 5 must be relocated before that building can be torn down. He said he’s had discussions with the airport’s electrical contractor, as well Duke Energy Progress, and together they determined the best course of action is to build a new vault from scratch.
In other business Thursday, the airport authority approved changes to the contract with Waters Contracting Co., which was selected to carry out siding repairs to several other airport hangars. That project is separate from the EDA grant-funded hangar project.
The revised contract corrects an error to the square footage of the project, as well as adds costs for replacing lighting, insulation and a few other items Waters discovered when it began working on the hangars.
The airport was credited $1,875 for the square footage error and will pay an additional $7,618.83 for the additional repair items. With the changes, the total project cost is around $70,000.
