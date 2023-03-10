EMERALD ISLE — Time is running out for college- and university-bound students who want to apply for one of six $3,000 scholarships available from the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament.
Applications and supporting documents must be turned in to Nicole Rains (Swansboro High School), Mark James (Croatan High School), Pam Roberson (East Carteret High School), Melissa Smith (West Carteret High School) or Lisa Nathan (MaST) no later than Friday, March 31, 2023.
An electronic copy of the application is available at www.emeraldisle-nc.org
In addition to the application, those interested in the scholarships must present a recommendation letter from a teacher or counselor and a copy of their high school academic transcript.
Applicants must have been accepted by an accredited two-year community or technical college or a four-year college or university. Applicants must have an interest in some aspect of marine or coastal science or engineering, or in environmental science, policy or sustainability.
“Fishing and our local waterways are the number one reason people visit Emerald Isle,” according to Mark Taylor, an Emerald Isle town commissioner and the founder of the tournament. “We wish to encourage our local students who wish to study the marine sciences to come back home after school and help the community in furthering our education on the oceans, sounds and the incredible variety of wildlife inhabiting our area.
Some tournament-raised money goes for other things.
“Historically, the town has contributed general tax revenues for navigational dredging of Emerald Isle,” Taylor added. “The allocation of fishing tournament proceeds for future dredging will enable the town to reduce the reliance on town tax revenues for this work and will also promote more cost-effective dredging practices in the future.”
The tournament has always contributed money for scholarships but the fall 2022 tourney was so successful the tournament committee was able to present $15,000 to the town and will also award $18,000 in scholarships this year.
Taylor previously presented two checks – one for $5,000 and one for $10,000 – to town officials during a board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night in the meeting room beside the police department.
The $5,000 check, Taylor said, will help the town with the cost of maintenance dredging to support safer navigation for boaters.
The $10,000 check, he said, will help the town pay the costs of continuing education of fulltime employees “to help better serve our community.”
All registration fees from the tournament are paid back 100% in prize money and other awards. All sponsor money is donated to two causes, the scholarship fund and the fund to help the town pay for periodic dredging of Bogue Inlet, the passage from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean at the western end of town.
There were also live and silent auctions to raise money for those purposes.
The 2023 fishing tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp off Highway 58 east of the town government complex.
