BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will discuss the future of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School during its meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
With news last fall that the N.C. General Assembly included $180,000 in recurring funds for MaST in its 2021-22 budget, parents, during the December board meeting, asked members to reinstate the school as it was originally intended with four grade levels.
The board has since created a special committee to study whether the school should once again offer four grades. For the last two years, the board has voted to not enroll a freshman class at the school, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City. The stated reason for decreasing enrollment was that the state had not guaranteed recurring funding. Plus, the board in March 2021 voted to transition the school to more of a program format.
Following the December meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said school officials had just found out recurring funds had been placed in the budget. Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins said the board would create a committee to study how to move forward with MaST.
As to how recurring funds for the early college high school ended up in the 2021-22 state budget, Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said MaST was among eight cooperative innovative high schools funded with non-recurring money in the 2020-21 state budget when Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the 2019 bi-annual budget. However, in the 2021-22 budget, this funding was made permanent.
Because MaST is located in a Tier III county, the school would receive $180,000 in recurring funds, according to Sen. Sanderson. He said the money would continue to be placed in the budget each year unless the school board or county commissioners decide otherwise.
The school, which opened in August 2018, allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. The school has seen its fair share of controversy, including parents taking legal action against the school board.
The new program model for MaST allows students at all county public high schools to enroll, with the school system providing bus transportation for students to CCC for their various courses.
The MaST students enrolled in the original school, numbering around 83, are still attending and will be allowed to graduate with their original class, beginning in June of this year.
The differences of the new format compared to what was formerly offered is freshmen and sophomores who apply to MaST must meet certain criteria to access CCC courses. Originally, any freshman or sophomore who applied to MaST could attend and were on the CCC campus all day.
In other action, the board will:
Consider face covering options as required each month by the state. Officials will consider keeping face masks optional.
Consider adoption of a $3.89 million 2021-22 operating and capital budget revision to reflect state and special revenue budget allotments for salaries, bonuses, supplies and materials.
Consider several policy revisions.
Consider confidential personnel matter in closed session.
Receive information regarding the four-year appointment to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The school board appoints four members to the 12-member CCC Board of Trustees, and school board appointee Dr. Matt Zettle’s term expires Thursday, June 30.
Receive updates on capital and bond projects.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
Consider adding an honors creative writing course.
Proclaim April Month of the Military Child.
Consider awarding contracts to Crystal Coast Mechanical and Johnson Controls totaling $624,834 to replace three failing chillers at White Oak Elementary, Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School and Newport Elementary. The awards are contingent on approval by the county commissioners. Money for the replacements would come from a special county fund set aside for chiller replacements.
Consider awarding a $63,321 one-year continuation contract with Johnson Controls for its planned service agreement.
Consider approval for the purchase of 900 teacher laptops at a cost of $1.18 million and for 4,500 student Chromebooks at a cost of $1.68 million. Money for the purchases would come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds.
Consider approval of an additional state supplement for certified teachers and instructional support personnel through funds provided by the N.C. General Assembly in its 2021-22 budget. The school system received $443,424, and once matching benefits are paid, there is $336,565 for supplements. This equates to $500 for each certified teacher and instructional support personnel. It will be paid along with county supplements in May. In addition, the board will consider paying NC Pre-K teachers the same supplement through local funds. This will total $10,540.
The board will also do special recognitions as follows:
Recognize MaST senior La’tecyia “Cece” Johnson for being the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains Youth of the Year, the 2022 Beaufort Teen Center Youth of the Year and the 2022 Duane Reynolds Region 3 Youth of the Year.
Recognize the Croatan High School boys and girls indoor track teams as 2022 state champions.
Recognize Morehead City Elementary School teacher Susan Merrell for being a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
