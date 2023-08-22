CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST — The Carteret County Wildlife Club and the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Neusiok Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30 with hikes, guest speakers and lunch.
In cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, the Carteret County Wildlife Club built and helps maintain the Neusiok Trail, a more than 20-mile trail from the sandy beach on the Neuse River to a salt marsh on the Newport River. The Neusiok Trail, which runs is through the Croatan National Forest, is part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The 1,175-mile trail connects the Great Smoky Mountains to the Outer Banks.
Beginning the celebration will be a Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Wildlife and Conservation Biologist Manley Fuller to learn about the different forest habitats. Register online for this 2.5-mile walk will begin at 7:45 a.m.
Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Wildlife Conservation Biologist Deanna Noble to learn about the different forest habitats. Register online for this 2.5-mile walk that will begin at 8:15 a.m.
Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Coastal Ecologist John Altman to explore the environmental impact on the trail. Register online for this 1.5 mile-walk that will begin at 9:15 a.m.
For the luncheon, guest speakers will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch around 12:15 p.m. Registration for lunch will close Sunday, Sept. 10. Donations to the club will be accepted onsite.
