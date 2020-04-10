NEWPORT — The N.C. Forest Service advised eastern North Carolina residents to use extra care if they choose to conduct outdoor burning Friday.
“This is not a burn ban, just critical fire conditions today,” Carteret County Forest Ranger Brent Toler said. “Anyone conducting burning (Friday) should take extra precautions.”
The National Weather Service forecast for Carteret County Friday includes a “red flag” warning for a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and strong, gusty winds.
There has already been one significant woods fire in the county this week, in which 4 acres burned in the Marshallberg area.
