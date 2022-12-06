PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night reviewed but took no action on a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town.
The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session, with new town attorney Brett DeSelms present.
The town planning board has recommended adoption of the ordinance, which it has worked on along with Commissioner Tim Quinn and resident Dona Bierly. Quinn and Bierly have consulted with officials in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
Commissioners agreed Monday night to ask DeSelms to review the proposed ordinance to make sure everything in its legally sound. If adopted, the ordinance would apply any vegetative waste sites, not just the one planned by Emerald Isle.
Commissioner Steven Overby said once that is done, the board could schedule a public hearing and adopt the ordinance.
“If we get this passed, it will be the most proactive thing we’ve done since I’ve been in office,” said Overby who was elected in November 2021 and took office the next month.
The property is part of a larger 35-acre tract owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region. Emerald Isle is leasing eight of the acres near Highway 58’s intersection with Croatan Road. Emerald Isle plans to improve it, but many residents in rapidly growing Peletier are unhappy about the project, worried it could cause spontaneous fires, air pollution, ground water contamination and heavy truck traffic on the highway. They also are concerned – despite Emerald Isle officials assurances – that the site will not be adequately buffered from view.
The ordinance is an attempt to address those concerns.
Highlights of the draft include:
- No part of the mulching or composting processing facility shall be located within a 500-foot radius (determined by a straight line and not a street distance) of a residential zoning district, or the lot line of any lot containing any dwelling, congregate care/living structure, church, or religious education building, school (public, private, homeschool), specialty school or daycare facility.
- A 500-foot buffer shall be maintained between all property lines and compost areas/mulching areas.
- A 500-foot buffer shall be maintained between compost operations and residences and dwelling not owned and occupied by the permittee.
- A 500-foot buffer shall be maintained between mulching operations and residences and dwelling not owned and occupied by the permittee.
- A 500-foot buffer shall be maintained between all wells and compost/mulching areas, except monitoring wells.
- A 200-foot buffer shall be maintained between perennial streams, ponds, rivers and compost/mulching areas.
- A 30-foot buffer shall be maintained between compost areas, swales and berms to allow access for fire-fighting equipment.
- A 200-foot buffer shall be maintained between compost operations and mulching operations.
- A 500-foot buffer shall be maintained between Vegetative Waste Site facility and all roads outside of the facility, including Highway 58.
- No part of the mulch processing facility shall be located within 500-feet of residential zoning district or the lot line of any lot containing any dwelling.
- In addition to required buffer yard screening, all mulching and composting operations, and all business, service, repair, processing, storage or merchandise display conducted outside of an enclosed building shall be screened from adjacent streets and properties by means of an effective screening device of a height appropriate to its screening function. Appropriate screening devices may include solid decorative brick walls, wood fences, berm or tight evergreen hedges which shall reach the necessary height within two years of planting or a combination of the above. Palm trees, for example, would not be an acceptable buffer.
- In lieu of compliance with the buffer yard and screening requirements, a developer/permittee may submit a design to the town for its approval of a detailed plan with specifications for landscaping and screening which will afford a degree of buffering and screening equivalent to or exceeding that provided by the above requirements. All landscaping and screening providing required buffering and screening shall be maintained to continue its effectiveness.
- Composting must be done on an all-weather surface of asphalt, concrete or a similar impermeable material that will allow for accessibility during inclement weather and will prevent contamination of surface water and groundwater
- The facility must be constructed to minimize the ponding of water or liquids to minimize odor and mosquito breeding. Any ponding that occurs shall be corrected through routine facility maintenance.
The ordinance proposes an impact fee and fines for violations.
