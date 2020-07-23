Carteret County Register of Deeds takes on overflow amid pandemic

BEAUFORT — When couples in Carteret County plan to get married, some go to the County Register of Deeds office for a license, but for the last few months, couples from outside the county have been visiting the office, as well.
Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty said her staff has been receiving a number of marriage license applications Onslow County, as well. Ms. Hardesty said this is due to the Onslow County Register of Deeds in Jacksonville only taking marriage license applications by appointment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re sending their overflow to other counties,” Ms. Hardesty said. “We probably get five to seven (license applications) per day…about 40 per week.”
While the Onslow office hasn’t reopened to walk-in appointments, the Carteret County office has. Ms. Hardesty said she has an office staff that’s “absolutely fantastic.”
“We’ve got a big influx of people from other counties,” she said. “If they’re patient, we get them in (to apply). I think we handle getting everyone in and out in a timely manner; we’re here to serve the public.”
Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, Onslow County Register of Deeds Becky Pollard said that due to the pandemic, her office is providing as many services as possible remotely.
“Things we can’t (provide remotely) are by appointment only,” she said.
Ms. Pollard said she’s following Gov. Roy Cooper’s example regarding her response to the pandemic. She said she intends to wait for the state’s third phase of reopening before the Onslow County Register of Deeds will begin accepting walk-in customers again.
“I’m going to limit how many people can come in,” Ms. Pollard said. “Before COVID-19, we’d have 12-15 people come in for marriage licenses, to look at deeds and/or get birth certificates…I’m going to limit that to about five people. This is to protect the staff and the public.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
