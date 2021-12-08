GALLERY: Newport’s Christmas parade brings holiday joy

Onlookers watch Sunday afternoon as the 2021 Newport Christmas Parade rolls down Chatham Street with decorated cars, floats, marching bands and more. (Mike Shutak photo)

See images from the 2021 Newport Christmas Parade below.

GALLERY: Newport’s Christmas parade brings holiday joy

1 of 6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.