CEDAR POINT — More than a year after first discussing the idea and then ordering it, Cedar Point has received is debris pickup truck.
Town Manager David Rief revealed the truck’s arrival in his monthly report Tuesday night during the board of commissioners’ meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Rief said Public Works Department employees are practicing with the knuckle-boom and should be ready to use it out in town soon.
Emerald Isle at one point was working with both Cedar Point and Cape Carteret to provide the yard waste pickup service, but Cape Carteret bought a truck.
“Over the last several years, the town of Emerald Isle has provided the service to the town at a cost of $8,500 per pickup, with two events occurring each year – spring and fall – for an annual cost of $17,000,” Rief said last year.
The goal of purchasing the town’s own truck is to reduce the overall cost per load and to eventually provide the service to residents more frequently. The Public Works Department can also use the vehicle for other debris removal efforts.
The board Tuesday night also discussed how to store the truck to keep it out of the elements. Rief said he believes the town has a couple of options, including a shelter on the Public Works site beside the town hall.
Rief also told the board the town has received its new John Deer Gator utility vehicle, which employees can use for a variety of purposes, such as increasing the efficiency of litter removal along Highway 24.
Also in his monthly report, Rief said the state has made a few suggestions for clarifications on the town’s proposed land-use plan update. The town will resubmit the plan, then it will come back to the town planning board for a recommendation and the board of commissioners for approval. Once that is done, the plan will go back to the state for final approval.
In her monthly report, Cedar Point Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun said she is working on a project that will allow the town to sell “Cedar Point” vehicle tags made by North Carolina prison inmates.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.