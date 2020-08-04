Webb Library reopens for pickup service

MOREHEAD CITY — The Webb Memorial Library has reopened for pickup service after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Webb Library is allowing patrons to pick up materials at the garden door entrance to the library, which is in downtown Morehead City at 812 Evans St. The library remains closed to walk-in traffic at this time, and current hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
To use the pickup service, the library says patrons can browse available items using the website webb.biblionix.com/catalog and place a hold or request for materials using your online account or by calling 252-726-3012, emailing webblibrary@gmail.com or texting 252-888-1002.
After making the request, wait for the notification by either email, text or phone call that materials are ready to be picked up at the garden door entrance. Safety protocols, including a glass partition at the window, are in place to protect patrons and staff. Books should be returned to the book drop at the corner or 9th and Evans streets.
Sandy Bell, president of the Friends of Webb Library, said the pickup service seems to be catching on, with increasing numbers of people requesting materials by email, phone and text.
After being closed for several months because of the pandemic, the fate of Webb Library was uncertain heading into the new fiscal year. The library’s entire staff was laid off in May due to a citywide budget shortfall, and the proposed 2020-21 budget didn’t include funding for the operation of Webb Library, only for basic maintenance and upkeep of the building.
Ms. Bell and other supporters banded together to “save” Webb Library, appealing to the Morehead City Council and Manager Ryan Eggleston to provide at least enough funding to operate with the help of volunteers. The council ultimately approved a budget allocating $130,000 for Webb Library in 2020-21.
The city rehired Library Director James Swann, who has been coordinating volunteers with the help of the Friends of the Webb Library. Ms. Bell said part-time, paid staff have also started working again, as of last week.
“Many thanks have to go out to the MHC City Council members, Mayor Jerry Jones, and the City Manager, Ryan Eggleston for amending the proposed budget to allow for the Webb to be a functioning (albeit modified) library again,” Ms. Bell said in an email. “Good news for all the folks who have been faithful library users. It was certainly worth all the effort that it took to get us here!”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.