Carteret County reports 3 more cases of COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in Carteret County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 64 positive cases.
This time last month there were fewer than 37 confirmed cases in the county, and nine cases have been reported in the last seven days.
Of the 64 cases, 11 are considered active, 50 patients have recovered and three patients have died.
Carteret County health care providers have tested 1,486 people, according to the latest county update.
As of Tuesday morning, the state was reporting 545,453 confirmed cases, with more than 1,200 deaths.
Officials continue asking the public to follow the “three W’s,” wear a cloth face covering, wait at least 6 feet apart from others and wash hands often.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.