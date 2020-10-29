CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Thursday another confirmed COVID-19 death of a resident, the 14th COVID-19-related death, so far.
Officials reported the individual died Wednesday from complications associated with COVID-19. The resident was in their 70s and reportedly had no preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “As we continue in this pandemic, our best defense to slow the spread of the virus is to continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines of the 3 W’s,” wear a face covering, wait at least 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.
To get tested for COVID-19, even if you do not display any symptoms, contact your medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations in our area.
