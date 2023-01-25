ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen Monday night authorized Town Manager David Walker to execute all necessary documents for the purchase of two narrow strips of property at 119 Atlantic Blvd. and 121 Atlantic Blvd. for the combined price of $500,000, plus any associated fees for the title policy.
The approval was part of the consent agenda – a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote – during the council’s monthly meeting in the town hall on West Fort Macon Boulevard and online via Zoom. There was no discussion.
The acquisition of the properties is necessary for the town’s planned project to improve the old boardwalk along the beach strand in the Circle Development District. The historic boardwalk, the center of activity in town for many decades, is dilapidated, weathered by years of storms and blowing sand.
The plan is to pay for the purchase with two state grants, one for $300,000 and another for $200,000. The town must provide local matching fund for the grants.
The council voted unanimously in June to award a $174,000 contract for design of the new boardwalk to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
KUTONOTUK presented a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, a competition jury recommended KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The council chose the Virginia firm over two other finalists selected by the competition jury: Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
Atlantic Beach is still seeking grants to help pay for the boardwalk project.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.