Carteret County school system reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system has reported three additional COVID-19 cases at its institutions, bringing the total number of cases as of Thursday morning to 14.
The newest cases were reported Wednesday at White Oak Elementary School, Croatan High School and Beaufort Middle School.
The newest case at WOES brings the total number of cases at that school to five. With the additional case at CHS, the school has reported five since Aug. 30.
As for BMS, this is the first case reported at that school, as well as in Beaufort area schools.
Bogue Sound Elementary School has reported three cases since Aug. 28.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday afternoon, “The Carteret County Public School System carefully monitors our employees and students for symptoms of COVID-19. Because our school buildings are gathering sites for a large number of people each day, even with precautions in place, there have been confirmed cases associated with our schools.”
Dr. Jackson said the system continues to do what it can to control the spread.
“Each day all those entering our buses and our buildings have their temperatures checked, wear masks all day, stay socially distant and wash and sanitize their hands frequently,” he said. “We urge all students, employees and their families to help also by following the three W’s not only when they are in school but when they are in the community. Those W’s are - wear a mask, wait six feet apart to avoid close contact and wash hands often.”
Dr. Jackson has stated when those in the school system receive a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the Carteret County Health Department.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.