HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore is extending its Horse Sense and Survival tours through November. The tours were originally scheduled to end in September.
The next trip is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. Participants will meet at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 8:15 a.m. and depart at 8:45. They will return to the Harkers Island dock at 12:30 p.m.
Wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska, who oversees the Shackleford Banks horses, will lead the tours. Her intimate knowledge of the horses makes for an exciting and enlightening glimpse into the relationships, behavior and survival of these wild animals. Participants will gain an appreciation of all that can be gleaned while watching from a distance. They will learn how to determine an appropriate position and distance for watching that doesn’t affect the horses’ natural behaviors.
Participants will ride the ferry from Harkers Island and arrive on the east, sound-side shore of Shackleford Banks, where they will walk a moderate-level trek off the beaten path to find horses and settle down to watch them. Come prepared for a day in the sun, climbing dunes, walking through brush, slogging through ankle-deep mud and wading through deeper saltwater.
Make the most of the excursion by coming prepared. Shoes that protect your feet and stay on in the mud are required. It is strongly recommended to bring water, lunch/snacks, bug repellent, sunscreen, sun hat, binoculars and camera with a telephoto lens in a daypack or shoulder bag.
Space on the tours is limited and reservations are required. The program is free. The ferry is $22 for adults & $15 for children 11 and under.
For reservations and to ask individual questions, call the park at 252-728-2250, ext. 0. For more information, including meeting places, times and ferry costs, see http://go.nps.gov/horsewatch.
Additional Horse Sense and Survival Tours for 2022 are:
Saturday, Sept. 24, departing Harkers Island for the east end of Shackleford Banks. Meets at 9:15 a.m. and departs at 9:45. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8, departing Harkers Island for the east end of Shackleford Banks. Meets at 9:15 a.m. and departs at 9:45. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, departing Beaufort for the west end of Shackleford Banks. Meets at 8:30 a.m. and departs at 9. Return by 1 p.m.
